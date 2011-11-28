*SEC fines three advisers for compliance lapses
*Agency's action send industry a message
Nov 28 The Securities and Exchange Commission
on Monday fined three registered investment advisers for
failures in their compliance programs.
The civil cases stem from an initiative at the agency's
enforcement unit that focuses on directly on adviser compliance
programs. While the fines involved in these cases -- $120,000
total -- are relatively small, the action could make a larger
statement to advisers about the risks of not taking compliance
seriously, say industry professionals.
"This is the SEC telling firms that they need to take
compliance seriously," said Todd Cipperman, a lawyer in Wayne,
Pennsylvania who advises investment firms on regulatory issues.
Many advisers do not realize that regulators may cite lapses in
compliance programs as separate offenses, since it usually is
part of a larger case involving multiple issues.
Industry rules require investment advisers to adopt and
carry out written compliance policies and procedures that are
designed to detect and prevent securities law violations, among
other things.
The settlements in separate civil cases with three firms
announced by the SEC on Monday followed the pattern: compliance
programs were either lacking or did not exist. Penalties, which
include fines ranging from $20,000 to $50,000, followed earlier
warnings from the SEC to two of the advisers who did not
correct the problems, according to the agency. The SEC imposed
additional sanctions aimed at improving the firms' compliance
programs.
The three investment advisers that settled with the SEC are
Feltl & Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Asset Advisors LLC
in Troy, Michigan, and OMNI Investment Advisors Inc in Draper,
Utah. None admitted or denied the SEC's findings.
Feltl & Company conducts about 95 percent of its business
through its brokerage unit, according to Chet Taylor, the
firm's general counsel. It mistakenly used its brokerage
supervisory procedures for its smaller investment adviser unit,
he said. The firm has since beefed up those procedures, he told
Reuters.
A representatives from Asset Advisors LLC did not return a
call for comment. The telephone number listed for OMNI
Investment Advisors was not working on Monday.
The enforcement cases were the result of a joint effort
between the SEC Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit
and the agency's Office of Compliance Inspections and
Examinations, which typically reviews compliance programs at
firms. Together the units have been looking at compliance
failures that are worthy of enforcement actions, according to
Robert Kaplan, who co-heads the Asset Management Unit.
Other cases are still being reviewed through the
initiative, which has been underway for about a year, according
to Kaplan.
