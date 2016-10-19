BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Fingerprint Cards' sensor FPC1245 features in Chinese firm Oppo's new smartphones Oppo R9s and Oppo R9s Plus, the Swedish biometric company said on its website on Wednesday.
Link: bit.ly/2e7tsFv (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* John Mengucci assumes expanded responsibilities as chief operating officer to enhance CACI growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: