STOCKHOLM May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Wednesday said it expected an operating margin of at least 35 percent in 2016 to 2018 as it announced its first ever long-term financial targets.

FPC also said it aimed for annual like-for-like revenue growth of around 60 percent for the three years.

The three year target for operating margin is below its 2016 forecast of above 37 percent.

The Gothenburg-based company added it shall have a strong balance sheet and that excess capital will be returned to shareholders through share buy-backs or dividends.

