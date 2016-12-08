(Refiled to correct dateline to read STOCKHOLM, not LONDON)
* Slashes 2016 revenue forecast to 6.6-6.8 bln SEK
* Inventory build-up main reason for cut in 2016 forecast
* Sees 2017 revenue of 7.5-9.5 bln SEK
By Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 Biometric technology firm
Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has slashed its revenue
forecast for this year after overestimating demand for its touch
sensors in smartphones, sending its share price down by over 10
percent.
The 20-year-old Swedish firm had its big break-through in
2015 as demand for fingerprint sensors in smartphones and
tablets soared after other manufacturers followed the lead of
Apple, which bought its own sensor maker, AuthenTec, in
2012.
But FPC, whose customers are mainly Chinese smartphone
makers such as Huawei and Oppo, said on Thursday it now
expected 2016 revenues of 6.6-6.8 billion Swedish crowns
($730-752 million) instead of a previous forecast of 7.2-7.5
billion crowns.
Its shares were down 12 percent at 65.90 crowns by 1035 GMT,
a fall of over 40 percent this year due to worries about growing
competition.
"We will have to get better into understanding what is the
full inventory across the whole (supply) chain," Chief Executive
Christian Fredrikson said.
"There are many players in this chain and we are kind of at
the start of it, so I think that is a reason why we just missed
this one."
FPC, which competes with the likes of China's Goodix and
Silicon Valley-based Synaptics, got a headstart on
newer rivals with a twelve-fold rise in revenues last year, to
2.9 billion crowns, and its shares soared more than 1,700
percent.
But the company started to see problems in October this year
with inventory build-up for smartphone components such as
fingerprint sensors, and in November the situation got much
worse, Mattias Eriksson, head of FPC investor relations, told
Reuters.
Lower smartphone volumes, due to shortages of some
components, and stiffening competition also weighed on 2016
sales, the company said, adding that it expected these factors
to also affect revenues in the first quarter of 2017.
The company also reduced its market share expectations for
2016, to "clearly above 50 percent" from around 60 percent
previously.
Fredrikson said the company also expected "some" further
market share losses in 2017.
Redeye analyst Joel Westerstrom said the revised revenue
forecast had hit market confidence in the company but he thought
it was a temporary weakness and that the company should be able
to increase revenues to around 9 billion crowns in 2017.
FPC said it expected revenues next year of between 7.5 and
9.5 billion crowns, which compared with the average of analysts'
forecasts of 8.6 billion crowns, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate.
The company also predicted an operating margin of at least
35 percent in 2017, lower than its unchanged forecast of about
40 percent for 2016. Analysts had forecast a margin of 37.7
percent according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 9.0411 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)