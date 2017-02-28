STOCKHOLM Feb 28 The Swedish Economic Crime
Authority said on Tuesday it had decided to drop a preliminary
investigation regarding a person suspected of leaking
information about a profit warning in biometrics firm
Fingerprint Cards (FPC) in December.
"I can already now see that the material we have is not
enough for an indictment," prosecutor Olof Kronlund said in a
statement.
Fingerprint board member Lars Soderfjell and key shareholder
Johan Carlstrom were taken into custody in January for alleged
market abuse in conjunction with the profit warning in December
2016.
The suspicion in the case of Carlstrom is relating to insider
trading. In the case of Soderfjell it was related to
unauthorised disclosure of inside information.
The Economic Crime Authority said the investigation into
insider trading was continuing, but was not likely to be
finalised before the summer.
Fingerprint said in January that board member Lars
Soderfjell, suspected of the unauthorised disclosure of inside
information, had stepped down from the company's board.
Link to statement from Economic Crime Authority (in
Swedish): here
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)