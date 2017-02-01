(Adds analyst comments, details, background)
STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Swedish biometric firm
Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Wednesday said it had
acquired iris technology supplier Delta ID for $106 million to
be able to offer a combination of iris and fingerprint
recognition.
* FPC shares rise 2.6 pct by 0816 GMT
* FPC sees see both market and customer synergies from the
acquisition
* Delta ID is based in Newark, Silicon Valley, California.
The company was founded in 2011 and has 15 employees. Existing
customers include Samsung, HP and Fujitsu
* "I think it's a good acquisition. It decreases the
technology risk for FPC as its clients want a multi-modal
offering," said Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Djurberg
* "It is positive that Fingerprint Cards is broadening its
product spectrum as fingerprint sensors are becoming
commoditized," Carnegie analyst Havard Nilsson said in a
research note
* "Albeit, we see iris scanners as a more niche market... it
would need to amass significant traction to offset declining
smartphone earnings from Fingerprint sensors," Carnegie said
* FPC's CEO Christian Fredrikson said: "Through the
acquisition we will be able to provide multi-modal solutions to
the market, combining iris recognition with our fingerprint
sensors. Hence, the products will be both more secure and
user-friendly,"
* Fingerprint Cards expands its reach in biometrics by
acquiring Delta ID, a leading supplier of iris recognition
technology for USD 106 million
* The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and
expected to close during spring 2017
* The acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2017
and is financed through a mix of existing cash facilities and
debt
* Following closing the acquisition is expected to have a
marginal effect on the operating margin
* The cash consideration, representing an enterprise value
of USD 106 million (approximately 938 MSEK), is subject to
certain deferred payments based on the management's future
commitment over the coming two years
* An additional earn out consideration of up to USD 14
million (approximately 124 MSEK) may become payable by
Fingerprints if Delta ID exceeds its revenue forecast for 2017
Link to press release:
