Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday maintained its revenue guidance for 2017 as it reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below market expectations.
The company posted an operating profit of 548 million Swedish crowns ($63 million), lower than the 620 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, but up from 518 million in the year-ago quarter.
FPC repeated its 2017 full-year revenue guidance of between 7.5 to 9.5 billion crowns.
($1 = 8.7263 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
MARAWI, Philippines, May 29 The Philippine city of Iligan was overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown on Monday over fears Islamist militants had sneaked out of nearby Marawi, where troops were battling to drive out gunmen holed up in buildings for a seventh day.