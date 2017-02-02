STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday maintained its revenue guidance for 2017 as it reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below market expectations.

The company posted an operating profit of 548 million Swedish crowns ($63 million), lower than the 620 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, but up from 518 million in the year-ago quarter.

FPC repeated its 2017 full-year revenue guidance of between 7.5 to 9.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.7263 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)