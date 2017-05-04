BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
STOCKHOLM May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) said on Thursday it expected excess industry-wide inventories to normalise during the second quarter, as it reported first-quarter operating earnings well below expectations.
The company posted an operating profit of 70.8 million Swedish crowns ($8 million), lower than the 110 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, and sharply down from 589 million in the year-ago quarter.
($1 = 8.8435 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Bjorn Rundstrom)
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.