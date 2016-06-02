STOCKHOLM, June 2 Swedish biometric firm
Fingerprint Cards said on Thursday it had appointed a
new chief executive in order to boost its position ahead of
venturing into new market areas such as smart cards and Internet
of Things.
In a surprise move, the Swedish firm said its top executive
Jorgen Lantto would be replaced by Christian Fredrikson,
currently the chief executive of Finnish cyber security firm
F-Secure, in August this year.
"Christian Fredrikson has long experience from the new
markets we wish to expand towards, while he is also deeply
rooted in digitalization and mobile connectivity," Fingerprint
Chairman Jan Wareby said in a statement.
"We believe he has the competence that is required to
develop FPC into the future."
Fingerprint said Fredrikson has had several leading
positions within Nokia Networks and has experience
within areas such as real-time security for digital systems,
cloud technology and Asian markets.
