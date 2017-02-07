BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* Fingerprint Cards Chief Executive Christian Fredrikson has bought 19,750 shares in the biometrics firm, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry.
* Shares bought on Feb.3 and Feb.6 for around 1 million Swedish crowns ($112,895).
* Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
* ($1 = 8.8578 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment