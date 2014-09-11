(Adds chairman, CEO, economic crime authority, share reaction)

By Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 Sweden's Fingerprint Cards said on Thursday it had replaced its chief executive until further notice after police launched an investigation into insider trading, sending its shares tumbling.

The Swedish Economic Crime Authority told Reuters it had initiated a preliminary criminal investigation into serious insider crime by CEO Johan Carlstrom.

"We have been looking at this for nearly a year," said prosecutor Pontus Hamilton. He added that the authority was investigating several share transactions.

Fingerprint Cards, which makes fingerprint sensors for products such as mobile phones, said earlier in the day that Carlstrom and a company shareholder were under investigation for insider crime.

"There is suspicion that two individuals are supposed to have conducted illegal trade by using insider information," Chairman Urban Fagerstedt told Reuters.

He said both Carlstrom and the other person, a former board member, denied the allegations.

Carlstrom was not immediately available for comment when contacted by telephone, text message and email.

Shares in the company fell 30 percent when trading resumed on Thursday after they were suspended on the Stockholm stock exchange on Wednesday. They were down 19 percent at 35.8 crowns at 0949 GMT.

Loss-making Fingerprint Cards last month repeated a forecast for full-year sales of more than 500 million crowns ($70.4 million) but postponed the expected timing for when earnings would reach break-even point, to the fourth quarter. It had sales of 62 million in the first half of 2014.

Makers of biometric solutions got a big lift last year when Apple launched its iPhone 5S with a fingerprint sensor, raising expectations that competitors such as Samsung would be buying similar components for its phones.

Shares in Fingerprint Cards, founded in 1997, soared to an all-time high of 88 crowns in 2013.

Carlstrom, who took on the job in 2009, has been replaced by Chief Technology Officer Jorgen Lantto until further notice, the company said in a statement.

A spokesman for Sunfloro, Fingerprint Cards' biggest holder of votes, with around 18 percent, declined to comment.

A preliminary criminal investigation in Sweden results either in an indictment or in the inquiry being closed.

($1 = 7.1027 Swedish crown) (Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Pravin Char)