STOCKHOLM Aug 21 Sweden's Fingerprint Cards
on Thursday repeated its 2014 sales forecast as
second-quarter revenues were in line with its expectations.
The Swedish firm, which makes finger sensors for products
such as mobile phones and tablets, expects full-year sales to
exceed 500 million Swedish crowns ($72 million).
Sales in the second quarter stood at 44 million crowns and
62 million crowns for the first six months of 2014. Operating
loss was 45 million crowns in the quarter. The company said it
expected to break even in the fourth quarter of this year.
(1 US dollar = 6.9203 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)