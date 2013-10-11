BRIEF-Masco Corp says CEO Keith Allman's 2016 total compensation was $9.8 million
* CEO Keith Allman's 2016 total compensation was $9.8 million versus $8.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oHwlMD) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Oct 11 The chief executive of Sweden's Fingerprint Cards said on Friday information that Korean electronics firm Samsung would buy the firm was false.
"A false press release has gone out," Fingerprint Cards CEO Johan Carlstrom told Reuters.
He said that the Swedish company had not had any discussions with the Korean firm.
Earlier on Friday, information distributor Cision sent out a press release saying Samsung would buy Fingerprint cards for $650 million in cash.
Fingerprint develops and produces biometric fingerprint verification technology.
LISBON, March 31 Portugal has agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in state-rescued lender Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star in exchange for a capital injection of 1 billion euros into the institution, the Bank of Portugal said on Friday.
* CEO Susan Patricia Griffith's 2016 total compensation was $6.9 million versus $5.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nnzRed) Further company coverage: