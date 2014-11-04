BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Fingerprint cards ab : FPC lands design win for FPC1080, FPC's swipe fingerprint sensor, from global top 5 smartphone OEM
* Says this new customer is targeting a launch of a mid-end smartphone model during the summer of 2015.
* Says the OEM wants to remain anonymous until further notice Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln