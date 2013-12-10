MILAN Dec 10 Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Tuesday it had started to sell 5.61 percent in asset manager Mediolanum .

The placement of 41.3 million shares is being carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding aimed at Italian and foreign institutional investors, Fininvest said in a statement.

Currently Fininvest, which also has controlling stakes in media companies Mediaset and Mondadori and owns soccer club AC Milan, owns a 35.72 percent of Mediolanum. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)