BRIEF-Metlifecare says co's two Infratil director representatives Kevin Baker and William Smales resigned
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
MILAN Dec 11 Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Wednesday it had sold 5.61 pct of asset management company Mediolanum at a price of 6.12 euros per share.
In a statement Fininvest, which controls Italian broadcaster Mediaset, said it had raised net proceeds of about 253 million euros ($348 million) through the accelerated bookbuilding process.
Shares in Mediolanum lost 4.6 percent by 0805 GMT at 6.125 euros.
UniCredit acted as sole bookrunner in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux.
($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any wrongdoing.