MILAN Oct 10 Italy's Fininvest, the holding
company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on
Friday it had been told by the Bank of Italy that it must sell
the bulk of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum.
Fininvest has a stake of around 30 percent in Mediolanum. In
a statement it said the Bank of Italy, in agreement with insurer
regulator IVASS, had told it to sell the portion of its
Mediolanum stake exceeding 9.9 pct.
It said the disposal could take place through the transfer
of the exceeding stake to a trust fund, and the actual sale
taking place within 30 months from the creation of the fund.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)