May 30 Footwear retailer Finish Line Inc
raised its profit estimate for the first quarter as it
now sees sales better than it had initially thought.
Finish Line, which sells brands from companies such as Nike
Inc, Puma SE and Adidas AG, said
for the first quarter ending June 2, it expects comparable store
sales to rise about 8.5 percent and expects to earn 22 to 23
cents a share.
It had earlier expected comparable sales rise in the
mid-single-digit range and earnings of about 21 cents a share.
Finish Line, which has posted higher earnings for the past
five quarters, is increasing spending on its website and on
in-store devices like tablets and handheld electronic gadgets
that list its products to make shopping more convenient.
The company also said for fiscal 2016, it is aiming for net
sales of $2 billion, and earnings of $2.50 a share.