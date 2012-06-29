* Q1 EPS $0.24 vs est $0.23
* Q1 rev $319 mln vs est $320.7 million
* Sees FY13 profit growing 6-7 pct
* Shares rise 11 pct
June 29 Athletic footwear retailer Finish Line
Inc's first-quarter earnings narrowly beat analysts'
estimates and it raised its full-year profit forecast,
encouraged by higher digital sales and continued demand for
running shoes.
Shares of the company, which sells brands from Nike Inc
, Puma and Adidas AG, rose 11
percent to a nearly one-month high of $20.70 in morning trading
on the Nasdaq.
Finish Line has been spending more on revamping its website
and buying in-store devices such as tablets and handheld
electronic gadgets that list its products to attract customers
and make shopping easier.
"Digital is now up to 12 percent of our sales ... so all of
the investments that we have made in the site and in our ability
to get customers into the site and process it have been paying
off," Chief Executive Glenn Lyon said on a conference call with
analysts.
Sales in the segment, which comprises e-commerce and mobile
commerce, jumped 28 percent in the first quarter.
Sales trends for running shoes, which have spurred demand
for the past several quarters, continue to remain strong, the
company said.
The retailer now expects full-year earnings per share to
grow 6 percent to 7 percent. The company earlier forecast
mid-single digit growth over the $1.53 per share it earned in
fiscal 2012.
Net income attributable to Finish Line was 24 cents per
share in the quarter ended June 2, above expectations of 23
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales increased about 7 percent to $319 million, while
same-store sales rose 8 percent.
Finish Line's largest supplier, Nike, missed quarterly
profit estimates for the first time in two years as higher
spending and increased costs of materials used in its shoes and
T-shirts hurt margins, while demand eased in international
markets.