Nov 15 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, for specialty running store chain JackRabbit.

The company's move comes amid a spate of sporting goods retailers such as Englewood, Colorado-based Sports Authority and Performance Sports Group filing for bankruptcies as they struggle to compete against online companies such as Amazon.com Inc.

Finish Line said on Tuesday it expects to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about $44 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 related to JackRabbit. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)