Nov 15 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc
said it would explore strategic alternatives, including
a sale, for specialty running store chain JackRabbit.
The company's move comes amid a spate of sporting goods
retailers such as Englewood, Colorado-based Sports Authority and
Performance Sports Group filing for bankruptcies as
they struggle to compete against online companies such as
Amazon.com Inc.
Finish Line said on Tuesday it expects to record a non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of about $44 million in the third
quarter of fiscal year 2017 related to JackRabbit.
