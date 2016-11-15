(Corrects paragraph 7 to make clear quarterly sales were reported in September)

Nov 15 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Tuesday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, for its JackRabbit specialty running store chain.

The company's move comes amid a spate of bankruptcies of sporting goods companies, including retailer Sports Authority and sports gear maker Performance Sports Group.

Traditional sporting goods stores have been struggling with weak sales and mounting losses as online retailers, especially Amazon.com Inc, offer shoes and other sports apparel at lower prices and have made shopping more convenient.

Finish Line, whose shares were untraded before the opening bell, said it expected to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about $44 million in the third quarter of fiscal year ending Feb. 27 related to JackRabbit.

JackRabbit, previously known as Running Specialty Group, includes 70 specialty running stores in 17 U.S. states selling brands such as Brooks, ASICS and Hoka One One.

Finish Line operates about 980 namesake stores, mainly in the United States.

Finish Line in September reported in better-than-expected second-quarter sales and same-store sales as more shoppers visited its stores.

The company's same-store sales rose 5.1 percent, compared with the 2.8 percent rise analysts on average had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)