ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 19 Altira AG :
* Says Altira AG changes its name to Finlab AG
* Says renaming marks a new strategic orientation: from now on, company will focus on development of German fintech startup companies as well as on global venture capital investments into Fintech companies
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago