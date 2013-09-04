HELSINKI, Sept 4 Finnish regulators are set to
introduce new rules in a auction of fourth-generation mobile
phone licenses, aiming to speed up a process which has dragged
on since January.
The Finnish communications regulatory authority said on
Wednesday the auction had gone on too long and it would adjust
the system in October after a one-month break starting on Sept.
19.
The new rules will require service providers to raise their
offers in every round of bidding for the six spectrum bands
available, tackling a quirk of the current system which meant
they could trigger bidding rounds at lower levels by shifting
their bids among the different bands.
The likely bidders include operators TeliaSonera,
Elisa and DNA.
The 800 MHz frequency bands on offer are valuable because
they allow mobile signals to travel long distances. Service
providers are allowed to purchase a maximum of three.
Authorities are worried that the prolonged auction could
delay the availability of 4G wireless services until after the
planned start at the beginning of 2014.
When the auction began in January, the government estimated
it would receive at least 100 million euros ($131.6 million) for
the 20-year licences.
($1 = 0.7601 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)