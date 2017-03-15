(Adds flight cancellations, quote, background)
HELSINKI, March 15 Finland's state-controlled
airline Finnair said on Wednesday it will cancel over
90 flights on Friday due to an ongoing airport workers strike.
Finnish airport service workers will likely continue work
stoppages on Friday after a trade union on Wednesday turned down
a proposal to resolve a dispute over wages and benefits, the
country's national conciliator said in a statement.
"The conciliator's proposal was not sufficient for us, but
we are ready to continue talks", Juhani Haapasaari, chairman of
The Finnish Aviation Union told Reuters.
Stoppages in Helsinki airport began two weeks ago, and may
also continue next week if no solution is found.
Friday's action is due to last from 1300 GMT to 1700 GMT,
but will be magnified by support strikes from workers in other
service companies.
"This is already the second time we have to cancel over 90
flights, which is nearly one third of our daily flights on
Friday. Cancellations apply to a large share of our domestic and
European traffic during the strike time," Finnair's Chief
Operating Officer Jaakko Schildt said in a statement.
The company added it will also make changes to departure
times of other flights, so that they can be operated outside the
strike hours.
Finnair, which is not party to the dispute between the
Finnish Aviation Union and service company Airpo, last week said
the strikes will cost it millions of euros.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)