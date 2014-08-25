HELSINKI Aug 25 Finland's defence ministry said
it suspected a Russian military aircraft entered its airspace
without permission on Monday, in the second such violation in
three days.
The Finnish border guard was examining Monday's data for
possible violations, the ministry said, without giving further
details.
It accused Russia of a similar violation on Saturday, which
the defence ministry in Moscow denied.
Finland has accused Russia of violating its airspace four
times since the Ukraine crisis broke in February. The border
guard concluded that two instances in May were likely to have
been accidental.
Finland shares a 1,300-km (800-mile) border with Russia and
maintains generally cordial relations with its former ruler, but
Helsinki's defence forces are reported to have stepped up
surveillance due to the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by John Stonestreet)