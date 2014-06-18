HELSINKI, June 18 The Finnish parliament voted on Wednesday to scrap a clause obliging the state to hold a majority stake in alcoholic drinks company Altia, opening the way for the firm's likely privatisation via an initial public offering.

Analysts said the wholly state-owned company, which operates across the Nordic region as well as in Estonia, Lastvia and France, could be worth around 300 million euros ($406 million). Last year, when it it bought French brandy house Larsen S.A., it generated net sales of 476 million euros.

Finland's government aims to raise 1.1 billion euros from share sales to reduce borrowings.

The government has said it would consider the impact on jobs as it evaluates the divestment and could remain a minority owner in Altia, which is why analysts consider a bourse listing as the most likely scenario.

Privatisation is a sensitive topic in the Nordic country, and pressure from labour unions has limited sell-offs in recent years. The state still owns stakes in 15 of the Helsinki market's top listed firms, as well as 44 other companies. ($1=0.7383 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)