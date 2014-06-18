HELSINKI, June 18 The Finnish parliament voted
on Wednesday to scrap a clause obliging the state to hold a
majority stake in alcoholic drinks company Altia, opening the
way for the firm's likely privatisation via an initial public
offering.
Analysts said the wholly state-owned company, which operates
across the Nordic region as well as in Estonia, Lastvia and
France, could be worth around 300 million euros ($406 million).
Last year, when it it bought French brandy house Larsen S.A., it
generated net sales of 476 million euros.
Finland's government aims to raise 1.1 billion euros from
share sales to reduce borrowings.
The government has said it would consider the impact on jobs
as it evaluates the divestment and could remain a minority owner
in Altia, which is why analysts consider a bourse listing as the
most likely scenario.
Privatisation is a sensitive topic in the Nordic country,
and pressure from labour unions has limited sell-offs in recent
years. The state still owns stakes in 15 of the Helsinki
market's top listed firms, as well as 44 other companies.
($1=0.7383 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)