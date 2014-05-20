HELSINKI May 20 The Finnish government on
Tuesday proposed a sell-off of Altia, a liquor maker fully owned
by the state, as it seeks new revenue to finance spending and
reduce the need for borrowing.
Altia, which recently bought cognac house Larsen S.A., made
an operating profit last year of 0.7 million euros on sales of
475 million euros ($652 million).
The government said it would consider the impact on jobs as
it evaluates the possible divestment. A full state exit requires
an approval from the parliament.
The move is part of a government plan to sell 1.9 billion
euros worth of its holdings over two years.
Despite moves toward privatisation since the 1990s, the
government still owns stakes in 15 of Helsinki's top listed
firms and in 45 others.
($1 = 0.7289 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)