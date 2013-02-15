HELSINKI Feb 15 Finnish customs officials are
investigating an attempt to smuggle arms to Syria through a
Helsinki port after intercepting a container with tank spare
parts last month.
Customs confiscated the parts found in a container on
Finnlines' Finnsun ship at Vuosaari port. Officials
for the company were not immediately available for comment.
The container appeared have been sent from Russia to Syria,
customs said in a statement, adding that there had been no
requests for permission of such a delivery.
The European Union prohibits the delivery of arms from its
countries to Syria, where almost 70,000 people have been killed
in two years of civil war, according to the United Nations.
The captain of the ship and Finnlines staff have been
questioned, the customs office said, adding that it was also
asking for help from other countries.
Russia supplied nearly $1 billion worth of arms to Syria in
2011 and is a longstanding ally of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jon Boyle)