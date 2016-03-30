* Finnish paper exports fall due to smart phones, tablets
* Papermaker builds 180 mln euro in biofuel plant
* Environmental targets encourage biofuel investment
* Government hopes such innovation will help growth
* Forests are "our foundation stone" - minister
By Jussi Rosendahl
LAPPEENRANTA, Finland, March 30 It has created a
modest 200 jobs in a Finnish forestry industry that has lost
around 20,000 in the past decade, but UPM-Kymmene's new biofuels
plant offers long-awaited growth and hope.
The 180 million euro ($200 million) investment in wood-based
renewable fuel production marks the first major case of
transformation in a sector that has long been managing decline.
UPM still makes 50 percent of its revenue from
sales of paper, and biofuels can't yet plug a gap created by
consumers in European export markets shifting from magazines and
newspapers to smartphones and tablets.
But the new plant, a global first, is already breaking even
after little more than a year in operation in the eastern town
of Lappeenranta; its success now needs to be replicated across
the economy if Finland is to drag itself out of stagnation.
The government regards forestry products, traditionally
Finland's industrial and export backbone, as vital to its hopes
of promoting economic growth while simultaneously pursuing tough
labour, budget and healthcare reforms.
"Making new products from wood is a big thing for the future
of the Finnish economy. Finland still relies on the forests, it
is our foundation stone," said Employment Minister Jari
Lindstrom.
With only 5.5 million people, Finland's export-driven
economy has suffered three years of recession due largely to the
demise of Nokia's mobile phone business, crisis in neighbouring
Russian markets and the decline of the forestry sector.
Three quarters of Finland's land is under forests, so the
industry's problems have hit hard - the OECD says they have
shaved 0.75 percent off gross domestic product since 2007.
However, investment in forestry products is finally picking
up. Last year, the government announced the "bio economy" as a
priority project, promising new funds for research and
development projects financed by sales of state-owned companies
amid the austerity elsewhere.
FIRST OF ITS KIND
UPM's plant is the first of its kind in commercial use,
making biofuel for diesel vehicles from crude tall oil, a
residue of pulp production.
Its creation by UPM, the world's largest maker of graphic
paper for newspaper, magazine and office use, illustrates both
the industry's problems and its prospects.
It came as no surprise last year when UPM shut down one of
two machines that make magazine paper at its complex in
Lappeenranta, not far from the Russian border. The closure cost
114 jobs at a site which the company has operated since the
1890s, when it began by making wooden thread spools there.
While some workers found other positions within UPM, most
retired or were made redundant, adding to the industry's 20,000
job losses since 2005. But only a few hundred metres from the
old paper factory, UPM began commercial production at the
biorefinery in January, 2015.
On a recent sleety day at the Lappeenranta site, tanker
trucks were queuing to fill up, ready to take the biofuel to
service stations around Finland.
"We're making good progress in reaching our full (annual)
capacity of 100,000 tonnes," said Sari Mannonen, a UPM biofuels
marketing executive. The new operation broke even as soon as the
fourth quarter of last year.
It uses crude tall oil from a pulp mill on the same site -
which also has a biomass power plant and a sawmill - as well as
other mills elsewhere. The product is blended with conventional
diesel fuel.
"The first year was a bit challenging, which is natural when
you're ramping up a plant which is first of its kind," said the
plant's production manager Jaakko Nousiainen. Once the 100,000
tonne target was reached, UPM would look at ways of increasing
capacity by improving the production process, he added.
HELPING HAND
UPM got no public grants to fund the investment, although
decisions made in Helsinki and Brussels are helping.
Finland has set a target for 20 percent of all transport
fuel to be from renewable sources by 2020, rising to 40 percent
by 2030. The European Union target is just 10 percent by 2020.
This has also encouraged others into the same area. Last
month, China's Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group announced a 1
billion euro investment in a wood-based biofuel plant.
. Nordic energy company St1 is building a plant to
make bioethanol from sawdust.
UPM itself has succeeded in lobbying the EU to categorise
tall oil as a residue, making its biofuel subject to
"double-counting" rules which encourage the use of waste
products.
In other words, distributors could sell fuel in 2020 which
is 90 percent diesel and only 10 percent product from tall oil,
and yet still meet the 20 percent renewable target.
The biofuel projects have been accompanied by signs of a
pick up in investment in more traditional forest products.
Metsa Fiber and Finnpulp are both looking to put up 1.2-1.4
billion euro pulp mills, encouraged by demand from tissue and
packaging makers in China.
However, biofuel looks unlikely to contribute significantly
to UPM's profits for some time.
"The paper sunset will continue," said Antti Viljakainen,
analyst at Inderes Equity Research. "In the long term they will
have to patch the hole in the cash flow somehow, and there is no
clear plan for that."
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
(editing by David Stamp)