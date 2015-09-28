HELSINKI, Sept 28 Earnings quality at Finland's
banks is at risk of being eroded by a struggling domestic
economy and financial market together with low euro zone
interest rates, the country's financial watchdog said on Monday.
With borrowing costs at historic lows, the banks are not
generating as much net interest income as before and having to
rely more on their trading, investment and insurance businesses,
said Financial Supervisory Authority Director General Anneli
Tuominen.
"These other income streams are more vulnerable to changes
in the market situation. In our supervisory work, we also take
this into account," she said in a statement
While the overall capital position of Finnish banks and
insurance companies was strong, the financial sector should
maintain adequate capital buffers and keep a close eye on how
the economy was impacting their customers.
Finland's economy was the only one in Europe to contract in
the second quarter and has yet to return to 2008 levels. Credit
agency Standard & Poor's cited concerns that Finnish growth
would remain below average when it cut its sovereign rating
outlook to negative from stable on Friday.
The country's banking sector's capital adequacy rate was 19
percent at the end of June, up from 17.3 percent at the end of
2014, while the common equity Tier 1 rate increased to 17.5
percent from 15.8 percent, the watchdog said.
Finland's largest banks include OP-Pohjola, Nordea
and Danske Bank.
(Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; editing by John Stonestreet)