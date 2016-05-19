HELSINKI May 19 The Finnish banking sector remains sound but the weak economy, high levels of household debt and close links to other Nordic countries pose risks, the central bank said in its review on Thursday.

Finland's largest banks are OP Financial Group, Sweden-based Nordea and Denmark's Danske Bank, and possible financial or housing market problems in other countries could rapidly spill over to Finland, the bank said.

"Close monitoring, including of the other Nordic countries, is required to preserve the stability of the financial markets," said Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Pentti Hakkarainen.

Finland -- the only Nordic euro country -- has recently exited from recession but its economy is expected to perform worse than any other in the European Union this year, excluding Greece.

However, Finnish households' debt relative to disposable income has almost doubled since 2000 to around 125 percent.

The bank also noted that Finnish financial markets are more concentrated than in most other euro area countries. The three biggest banks together covered more than 80 percent of all housing loans in 2014.

"This makes it necessary to ensure that, in all these sectors, there is a sufficient degree of competition forcing market participants to improve service and product development and enhance productivity." (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)