HELSINKI May 19 A reorganisation of Sweden-based bank Nordea has uncovered a "shortcoming" in EU banking supervision laws and will require closer cooperation between euro area and Nordic authorities, Finland's central bank said on Thursday.

Nordea has applied to Sweden's financial watchdog for permission to merge with its subsidiaries in Denmark, Finland and Norway, transforming the group into a branch rather than a subsidiary structure.

The reorganisation means Nordea's Finnish subsidiary, the country's second-biggest bank with a market share of about 30 percent, will in future be supervised by Swedish authorities, instead of by the European Central Bank or Finnish authorities.

Finland is the only Nordic country that uses the euro.

"This bank will... move outside single euro area banking supervision. All the consequences of this change are not yet apparent, but it will in any case require closer cooperation between euro area and Nordic authorities," said Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Pentti Hakkarainen.

"This change reveals a shortcoming of EU legislation in relation to banking supervision."

In a regular review, the Finnish central bank said that guarantees for Nordea depositors would in future be set according to Swedish rules. The central bank also noted that in a crisis, Nordea would not be able to use the EU banking union's single resolution fund.

The Swedish central bank said last month that the proposed reorganisation would give Swedish authorities more direct responsibility for supervising Nordea's operations in Sweden and abroad and would create grounds for tightening requirements on the Nordic region's biggest bank to strengthen its resilience.

The Finnish central bank concluded in its financial sector review that the country's banks remain sound but the weak economy, high levels of household debt and close links to other Nordic countries pose certain risks.

Possible financial or housing market problems in other countries could rapidly spill over to Finland, the bank said. Sweden is currently considering new measures to cool its red-hot housing market.

"Close monitoring, including of the other Nordic countries, is required to preserve the stability of the financial markets," Hakkarainen said.

Finland has recently emerged from recession but its economy is expected to perform worse than any other in the European Union this year, excluding Greece.

However, Finnish household debt relative to disposable income has almost doubled since 2000 to around 125 percent.