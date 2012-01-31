LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA, has started marketing a 15-year euro bond and is
taking indications of interest at initial price thoughts of
mid-swaps plus 30bp area, an official at one of the banks
managing the deal said.
The expected maturity of the bond, being managed by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets
and RBS, is July 2028.
Finland's last syndicated euro-denominated bond was in
September, when it priced a EUR3bn 1.875% April 2017 long
five-year bond at mid-swaps minus 31bp. That
bond also marked the last syndicated euro issue of the year from
a Western European sovereign.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie
Cox)