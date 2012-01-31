LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a long-15-year bond, expected to mature in July 2028, with guidance in line with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 30bp area, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets are managing the trade.

Finland's last syndicated euro-denominated bond was in September, when it priced a EUR3bn 1.875% April 2017 long five-year bond at mid-swaps minus 31bp. That bond also marked the last syndicated euro issue of the year from a Western European sovereign. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Aimee Donnellan)