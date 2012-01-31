LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Finland has received orders in excess of EUR3bn for its long 15-year bond maturing in July 2028, and guidance remains unchanged at around 30bp over mid-swaps, a syndicate official close to the deal said.

The bond is on track to price later on Tuesday via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets and RBS.

Finland's last syndicated euro-denominated bond was in September, when it priced a EUR3bn 1.875% April 2017 long five-year bond at mid-swaps minus 31bp. That bond also marked the last syndicated euro issue of the year from a Western European sovereign.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie Cox)