LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Finland has received orders in
excess of EUR3bn for its long 15-year bond maturing in July
2028, and guidance remains unchanged at around 30bp over
mid-swaps, a syndicate official close to the deal said.
The bond is on track to price later on Tuesday via Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets
and RBS.
Finland's last syndicated euro-denominated bond was in
September, when it priced a EUR3bn 1.875% April 2017 long
five-year bond at mid-swaps minus 31bp. That bond
also marked the last syndicated euro issue of the year from a
Western European sovereign.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie
Cox)