By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Finland reaped the benefits of
its top-notch Triple A credit rating status on Tuesday,
attracting demand of more than 4 billion euros for a benchmark
15-year 3 billion euro debt issue that will become the
government's longest-dated bond.
Finland is one of the few euro zone sovereigns still rated
Triple A by all three major rating agencies after Standard &
Poor's downgraded nine euro zone countries two weeks ago.
"Finland is an extremely rare and sought-after credit," said
PJ Bye, global head of public sector syndicate at HSBC.
The bond was priced at a benchmark mid-swaps rate plus 28
basis points, down from initial guidance of around 30 basis
points.
"It is trading at very tight levels versus other European
governments and has not experienced anywhere near the volatility
that other sovereigns have suffered in the crisis. It's seen as
very much a safe-haven asset, and the strong demand is all about
the rarity and the credit quality of the issuer."
The lead managers for the issue are Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets and RBS.
Although debt capital market bankers say Finland's higher
credit quality means it can more or less pick its moment to tap
bond markets, the country is not without its problems.
Massive spending during the 2008-2009 economic crisis and a
rapidly ageing population have raised concerns about its fiscal
balance, and as a result, the government plans to slow down debt
issuance over the next few years.
The treasury said in December it planned to issue two new
euro-denominated benchmark bonds in 2012, including one in the
first half of the year. It also plans to arrange as many as four
tap auctions, but as yet they have not materialised.
SLIM CONCESSION
With a maturity of July 2028, the bond will be Finland's
longest-dated paper, surpassing the outstanding 4 percent July
2025 issue.
That 2025 bond widened by 2 basis points to mid-swaps plus
13 bps immediately after the new issue was announced and
extended that out to 18 bps by late morning, a banker close to
the trade said.
On a swaps-adjusted basis, he estimated the new issue
premium on the new 15-year bond was around 5 basis points,
compared with a 7 basis point premium paid by Belgium earlier
this month on its 10-year 4.5 billion euro trade.
The latter deal, and a subsequent 5 billion euro fundraising
by Austria, gave the European sovereign bond market a
much-needed confidence boost. Belgium and Austria attracted
almost 13 billion euros of real-money demand and reopened the
syndication market for western euro zone countries after a
four-month hiatus following Finland's 3 billion 1.875 percent
April 2017 bond in September -- its final syndicated deal in
2011.
The two sovereigns were able to shrug off S&P's widespread
downgrades from the previous Friday to raise a combined 9.5
billion euros.
Finland's 2012 gross funding is estimated to be around 20
billion euros compared to 23.4 billion in 2011.
The country kicked off its 2011 funding plan last February
with a 4 billion euro bond which matures in April 2021 and pays
a 3.5 percent coupon. That deal priced at mid-swaps plus 4 basis
points.
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Hugh Lawson)