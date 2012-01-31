LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has launched a EUR3bn July 2028 bond at a spread of 28bp over mid-swaps, lead bankers on the deal said on Tuesday.

The transaction is being led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets and RBS.

Earlier, order books closed in excess of EUR4bn.

Initial guidance was set on Tuesday morning in the area of 30bp over mid-swaps, and later refined to 28-30bp over mid-swaps.

(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)