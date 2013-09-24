BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has opened books on its five-year US dollar benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 5bp area, in line with initial price thoughts, a lead manager said on Tuesday, adding that indications of interest had already exceeded USD1bn.
The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, on Monday announced that it had mandated Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale for the RegS/144a deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
March 30 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd