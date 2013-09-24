BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland is set to price a USD1.5bn five-year US dollar benchmark bond later on Tuesday, after orders topped USD2.1bn, said a banker managing the deal.
The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 4bp, inside guidance of plus 5bp area. It will price the RegS/144a deal via lead managers Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
ANKARA, March 30 The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment