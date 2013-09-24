LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland is set to price a USD1.5bn five-year US dollar benchmark bond later on Tuesday, after orders topped USD2.1bn, said a banker managing the deal.

The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 4bp, inside guidance of plus 5bp area. It will price the RegS/144a deal via lead managers Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)