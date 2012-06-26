BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise 1 bln rupees by issue of NCDs
* Says proposes to raise 1 billion rupees by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Demand for the Republic of Finland's longest euro deal to date has exceeded EUR2bn according to the latest update from the lead managers.
The issuer is set to price a EUR1.5bn 30-year trade via Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citigroup later on Tuesday in line with guidance at 45bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)
* Says proposes to raise 1 billion rupees by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dynamic Return (Singapore) Pte. filed suit in Singapore High Court against PT Permata Selaras Mandiri and Harun Abidin