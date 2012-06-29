LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Triple A rated Finland announced Friday that it still plans to sell a minimum EUR3bn syndicated euro benchmark in the second half of the year, after completing an unexpected EUR1.5bn 30-year syndication earlier this week.

In its quarterly report published on Friday, the state treasury said funding plans remain unchanged. A source from the state treasury previously told IFR that a euro benchmark-sized issue, minimum EUR3bn, was planned for late August or September.

Deputy director at Finland's state treasury, Anu Sammallahti said that Tuesday's serial bond replaces one of its auctions which are typically every quarter and in the order of EUR1bn to EUR1.5bn. Finland has only done one auction in 2012. (Reporting By John Geddie)