LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Demand for the Republic of Finland's new 10-year euro benchmark is now in excess of EUR7.4bn as investors seek to park their money in safe assets.

Lead managers CA CIB, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan set the deal size at EUR4bn and said the issue would price at 3bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of guidance of 3bp to 5bp over. The issue will be rated Triple A by all the rating agencies.

(Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)