BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, priced a new EUR4bn 10-year syndicated benchmark issue on Tuesday.
The deal, led by CA CIB, Credit Suisse, Danske, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan priced at 3bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.8bp over the July 2022 German Bund. It attracted over EUR7bn of demand from investors seeking to park money in safe assets. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)