LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has collected over EUR3bn of orders for its new five-year euro-denominated bond, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

Order books remain open with guidance at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, in line with initial price thoughts released on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to raise EUR3-4bn, and will price later on Wednesday via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Sudip Roy)