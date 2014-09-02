BRIEF-Oxley Holdings posts qtrly revenue of S$386.5 mln
* Qtrly PATMI S$45.7 million versus S$52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is taking indications of interest on a new benchmark-sized five-year US dollar bond after mandating Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nordea as lead managers.
The bond is being marketed at mid-swaps minus 1bp area and will be priced on Wednesday, according to a lead. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Sudip Roy)
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.