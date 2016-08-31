* Finland enters uncharted negative territory
* Demand balloons to almost quadruple needed
* Investors say this is just the beginning
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Finland is expected to set a new
European milestone on Wednesday, pricing the first syndicated
sovereign bond at a negative yield as the effects of the
European Central Bank's QE programme continue to reverberate
through the market.
Demand for the 3bn no-grow seven-year had passed 11.8bn at
the last update, including 2.66bn of joint lead manager
interest, as investors give up on the prospect of getting
positive yields on issuance anytime soon.
The central bank has bought almost 1trn of public sector
bonds since starting its QE programme in March 2015, pushing
yields down across asset classes.
However, while many European sovereigns have sold negative
yielding bonds at auction, none has achieved this feat via
syndication before.
"Investors might be buying at a negative rate but they know
that rates can go more negative and therefore the transaction
will perform," a lead manager said.
Almost 60% of eurozone government bonds totalling around
3.7trn are trading at a negative yield, according to Tradeweb.
The deal's success is expected to kick-off copycat trades.
"It certainly has the capability to set a benchmark for
others to follow, from supranationals to other sovereigns," said
an investor.
Leads have set the spread for the 3bn no-grow benchmark at
mid-swaps less 23bp, well inside the initial less 20bp area
marketing level and guidance of less 21bp area.
Seven-year swap rates are barely positive, meaning the
transaction will price equivalent to around minus 0.22%, using
current market levels.
"It just shows another cascading unintentional negative
effect of quantitative easing, negative rates and regulation,"
the investor said.
CHANGING PLANS
Finland said it planned to print a five-year deal in the
second half of the year in a quarterly review on June 30.
But the sovereign's existing five-year benchmark is yielding
minus 0.45%, below the ECB's deposit rate, making it ineligible
for purchase by the central bank.
This would have been a significant consideration when it
came to selecting tenor, according to bankers off the deal.
"It was the right decision to go with the seven-year and
avoid pricing below the deposit rate," said David Schautz, a
rates strategist at Commerzbank.
"Also, though the market was expecting a long-dated bond, I
think they made their plans quite clear to issue in this part of
the curve and they will have opportunities to go long next year
anyway."
Buying bonds eligible for ECB purchase can be lucrative.
Spain sold a 6bn 1.3% Oct 2026 issue last month at 99.862 that
was trading almost three points higher at 102.625 on Wednesday
morning, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The lead banker said the deal offered around 6bp of new
issue premium at the initial price thoughts, another incentive
for investors to take part.
Finland's April 2023 bond was quoted at swaps less 28bp
before the mandate was announced, according to Thomson Reuters
pricing data.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Nomura
and RBS are running the Reg S/144A transaction, which will be
Wednesday's business.
