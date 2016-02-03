* Moody's to review Finland's Aaa rating on Friday
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 3 Finland could fall out of some
triple-A bond indexes if Moody's downgrades its credit rating on
Friday, but any forced selling of its debt is likely to be less
pronounced than when France suffered a similar fate three years
ago.
Analysts and traders say many investors who were tracking
triple-A indexes when France was downgraded, and so were
compelled to dump its debt, are now likely to be following
broader benchmarks of bonds rated anywhere from AAA to A.
"Investors ... have already adjusted their rules to account
for the fact that in Europe we only have two real triple-A
issuers, which are Germany and the Netherlands," Natixis fixed
income strategist Cyril Regnat said. "I'm not quite sure we will
have a massive sell-off if we have a downgrade on Friday."
Moody's changed Finland's outlook to negative in June,
although that doesn't mean it is certain to cut the rating at
the scheduled review. If it does, a double-A grade in line with
the AA+ assigned by Standard & Poor's is likely.
Fitch rates Finland AAA, also with a negative outlook.
Bond indexes created by investment banks or data providers
such as Markit are the main avenue through which decisions by
ratings agencies affect markets. Some investors will not hold
assets below a certain credit rating while money managers use
indexes to benchmark their performance.
When France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, lost
its second of three top-notch ratings in November 2012, the
yield on its 10-year government bonds rose from
2.08 percent to 2.21 percent in less than a week as investors
tracking triple-A indexes had to sell.
French yields around 2012 downgrade tmsnrt.rs/1QEIKdn
That was a significant impact, given euro zone bonds were in
the midst of a multi-year rally sparked by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's promise in mid-2012 to do "whatever it
takes" to preserve the euro.
The impact was temporary, however. Yields fell below 2
percent in December as investors tracking double-A indexes were
forced to buy.
Indexes Finland might fall out of include the Markit iBoxx
EUR AAA index and the Barclays Pan-European AAA aggregate index,
both of which use the average ratings of Moody's, Standard &
Poor's and Fitch. It is not part of the Citi EuroBIG AAA index,
which uses primarily S&P ratings.
No data is available on how much money is tracking each bond
index.
LOW WEIGHT
Even if the niche triple-A-tracking market has to adjust to
a Finnish downgrade, the selling flows would be much smaller
than happened with France. Analysts said France's weighting in
triple-A indexes in 2012 would have been at least 20 percent in
those that included corporate and agency debt and more than a
third in sovereign-only euro indexes.
Markit says Finland's weighting in its iBoxx EUR AAA index
is 3.39 percent. It would make up 2.89 percent of the AA index.
Investors who track those indexes are a fraction of those
tracking the Markit iBoxx EUR benchmark, which includes
investment grade debt and is one of the most widely followed
indexes in the world.
"There will be some impact for those who are constrained by
AAA mandates, but I doubt they have a lot of Finnish securities
in their portfolios," said Sunrise Brokers' executive director
for fixed income research, Gianluca Ziglio.
When another bond minnow, Austria, lost its second triple-A
rating on February 13, 2015, its yields rose from
0.42 percent to 0.51 percent before falling towards record lows.
Some of the selling would be absorbed by the ECB, which is
buying 60 billion euros of assets a month to stimulate the
economy. Also, investors may have pre-empted the move.
The Nordic country, which its own finance minister has
called "the sick man of Europe", has been rocked by the decline
of flagship company Nokia and by sanctions imposed on
neighbouring Russia, one of its biggest export markets.
Ten-year Finnish yields, at 0.58 percent, are
already 40 basis points above their lows and match Austria's.
