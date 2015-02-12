* Russian firms, individuals repatriating money from Finland
* Outflows from Finland dwarf even those from Greece
* Capital outflows rise sharply in January
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Feb 12 Russian businesses and
individuals repatriating money from Finland are likely to be
behind capital outflows from the euro zone economy most
interlinked with Russia's, according to consultancy Crossborder
Capital.
Finland, which shares a long land border with Russia, has
suffered a net outflow of money every month for the last two
years, with $705 million fleeing last month, up from $530
million in December.
The volumes easily exceed even outflows from Greece, which
CrossBorder Capital reckons saw $177 million leave in January.
Outflows from Finland peaked at $1.04 billion last
September, Crossborder Capital said. In total, almost $10
billion has fled the $250 billion economy in the past year. ( link.reuters.com/dyv93w
)
"Finland has a problem. Foreign outflows ... have
accelerated in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and
what that's telling us is that probably distressed borrowers or
consumers in Russia with investment or cash in Finland are
pulling their cash back," said Michael Howell, managing director
of Crossborder Capital.
The weakness of Finland's domestic economy also creates a
push factor for foreign capital, Howell said.
European sanctions against Moscow in retaliation for its
actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, and the Kremlin's
tit-for-tat import bans, have dealt a hard blow to Finnish food
producers.
In 2013, around 10 percent of Finnish exports went to
Russia. ( link.reuters.com/ked52w )
According to Statistics Finland, there were 31 Russian-owned
companies in the Greater Helsinki area alone in 2011 with a
total revenue of 2.54 billion euros. Most firms arrived just a
couple of years earlier. In addition, many Russian companies
have subsidiaries in Finland, 34 as of 2012.
BILATERAL TRADE DECLINES
Russian foreign direct investment in Finland more than
doubled from 366 million euros in 2004 to 842 million euros in
2013, Finnish central bank data shows.
But Finnish trade with Russia fell by 8 percent in the first
half of 2014 and is likely to have worsened since then as
plunging global oil prices and the Western sanctions take their
toll on the Russian economy.
The Finnish economy is expected to contract slightly this
year.
Per Hammarlund, a strategist at SEB in Stockholm, said the
data was unsurprising.
"I doubt it's Russian individuals doing this. It's more
likely to be Russian exporters bringing back capital showing up
in the data for Finland," Hammarlund said.
Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said last year the
Russian sanctions could force Finland to seek aid from its
European Union partners.
