HELSINKI, June 14 The Bank of Finland cut its economic growth forecast for 2013 on Thursday and said uncertainties from the euro zone debt crisis left the Nordic economy vulnerable to "substantial" downside risks.

Finland is one of the few remaining triple-A rated countries in the euro zone but its export dependency leaves it heavily susceptible to trends in the rest of the region, and its current account slipped into deficit last year.

The central bank lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth outlook for 2013 to 1.2 from 1.8 percent, although it raised its forecast for the current year to 1.5 percent from 0.4 percent as domestic demand was firmer than expected.

For 2014 it forecast GDP growth of 1.6 percent.

"It is, however, difficult to predict the future course of the debt crisis, and there is thus a great deal of uncertainty regarding Finland's external environment," Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen, also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said in a statement.

"The downside risks to the forecast are, therefore, substantial."

The central bank forecast the current account deficit will remain at around 1 percent of GDP through 2014.

The report came on the same day Finnish mobile phone company Nokia a nnounced p lans to cut another 10,000 jobs globally in a bid to survive the fall in its market share.

At its peak, Nokia accounted for around 4 percent of Finnish GDP and supported a wide range of companies as suppliers. Today it contributes closer to 1 percent, according to analysts.