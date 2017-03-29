China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

HELSINKI China's President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Finland on April 5, the Finnish president's office said on Wednesday.

Xi will meet his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Juha Sipila in Helsinki.

The president's office said the meetings would cover economic relations between Finland and China and current international affairs.

Xi's visit to Finland would precede a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, that according to a source would happen on April 6-7 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans)